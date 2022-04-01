﻿Kennon Road gives way to fundraising bike ride on Sunday

The whole stretch of Kennon Road will be closed to vehicular traffic for three hours on April 3 to give way to bikers participating in a fundraising event.

Based on the advisory of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force Kennon (JIATF-Kennon) sent to the media on Friday, the 33-kilometer road will be closed from Camp 1 to Loakan Airport for the three-hour uphill bike ride fundraising event of the Rotary Club of Baguio Summer Capital that will start at 5 a.m.

Albert Mogol, JIATF Kennon chairperson and Office of Civil Defense-Cordillera Regional Director, said the road will be immediately opened after the activity.

“During the three hours, all residents are advised to give way to bikers, slow down, and adhere to the speed limit of 20 kilometers per hour,” the event advisory read.

Kennon Road is the shortest route from the city to the lowlands, cutting by at least 45 minutes to an hour the travel time of vehicles going to the Pangasinan area or Metro Manila compared to using other roads from Baguio City.

Source: Philippines News Agency