KEMBARA KENALI BORNEO: KING MOVED BY RECEPTION OF PEOPLE IN TAWAU

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is moved by the amazing reception accorded by the people upon his arrival here today.

His Majesty, at the launch of the Kembara Kenali Borneo and dinner with the Tawau community, said he and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as their children, were quite moved when they reached Sabah, the Land Below the Wind.

“I reached Tawau but, wow, wow, the reception after landing… from Kuala Lumpur just two hours and 30 minutes but from the (Tawau) airport to here it took us five hours and 30 minutes.

“We (Their Majesties) are so excited by what the people of Tawau and Sabah have shown. I am moved by the first day's celebration like this, tomorrow and the day after must be even greater. I am so excited, Tunku Azizah and the children have been counting the days to get here,” said His Majesty at the event at the Tawau Community Hall.

Earlier, His Majesty launched the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme, involving a distance of 2,154 kilometres via the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Meanwhile, His Majesty also said that he wanted all the people of Sabah and Sarawak to celebrate Malaysia Day with enthusiasm.

“After the spirited Independence (National Day) celebrations in the Peninsula, I want to see people from Sabah and Sarawak be just as spirited in celebrating Malaysia Day,” said His Majesty.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also thanked the Malaysian Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who worked hard to make the Kembara Kenali Borneo a reality.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then sang a song titled ‘Butakah Cinta’, which had been popularised by Ameng from the group Spring.

Earlier, at 1.50 pm, Their Majesties left for the Tawau Airport here from Kuala Lumpur before Al-Sultan Abdullah drove the car himself to meet and greet with residents who had been waiting at the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo, which is being held for the first time from today until Sept 13, will see Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah get to know Malaysians living in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin is scheduled to flag off the tour tomorrow at Bulatan 0 KM near Padang Bandaran Tawau at 8.30 am.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency