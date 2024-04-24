KOTA BHARU, The Kelantan government will, through the State Sports Council (SSC) present welfare aid of RM2,000 to the state's judo exponents Nur Qistana Auni Mohd Azinor and her sister Nur Qistina Awliya. State Youth, Sports, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and Community Unity Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said the welfare aid is given following the death of the exponents' mother, Petty Officer Nor Rahiza Anuar, who was among those who perished in the crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters at its Lumut base in Perak yesterday. "We are in the process of contacting the family of these two exponents and will present the aid as soon as possible... either by me or a representative from the SSC. "We wish to convey our condolences to the two of the exponents, who were supposed to arrive in Kelantan to under training this week in preparation for the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak,' he told Bernama at the Kelantan SSC Office here today. Zamakhshari said that the Kelantan SSC had set up the judo training centre in 2022 with the cooperation of the Lumut TLDM and most of the exponents registered under the centre are children of military personnel, with Qistina Awliya and Nur Qistana Auni selected to represent Kelantan at the Sarawak SUKMA this year. In the 9.32 am incident yesterday, 10 TLDM personnel were killed when two TLDM helicopters crashed in Lumut while conducting a third rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day, scheduled to be held this Saturday.