KELANTAN APPROVES FOREST THERAPY PROGRAMME

The Kelantan government has approved the state Forestry Department's proposal to develop a forest therapy programme.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the programme is based on a concept developed through research to maintain human physical and mental health by doing health-related activities in the forest.

"To achieve this, the state government is committed to preserving and conserving efforts to maintain more than 629,880 hectares (ha) of permanent forest reserves in the state," he said in his speech at the launch of the state-level International Forestry Day celebrations at Taman Eko Rimba Jeram Linang here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Also present was state Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Mohd Amar, when met by reporters, said the Kelantan government hoped to expand the eucalyptus tree planting if the trial project, carried out three years ago, proved suitable to be carried out in the state.

"The tree seedlings were obtained from China and growing well. The trees are suitable for making furniture,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency