Kazakhstan claims 2 gold medals in artistic swimming

CAPAS: Kazakhstan bagged two gold medals in the mix free solo event of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships artistic swimming competition at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here Monday night. Karina Magrupova submitted the highest score of 404.0525 points to rule the junior category. Thailand's Patrawee Chayawarak (330.9342) finished second, followed by Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Toshkhujaeva (328.1150). Kazakhstan also claimed victory in the 13-15 years old category where Dayana Jamanchalova posted 233.5386 points. China's Ya Dai scored 233.1047 points to secure the silver medal while Uzbekistan's Sabina Makhmudova settled for the bronze medal with a score of 200.5405 points. Filipino Antonia Lucia Raffaele of Bacolod City scored 114.8200 to finish 12th among 14 entries. Meanwhile, China's Yutong Xing scored 200.0355 points to claim victory in the 12 and under category of the tournament organized by the Philippine Aquatics Inc. and supported by the MVP Sports Foundation, Pinay In Action, Philippine Oly mpic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission. The silver medal went to Uzbekistan's Elizaveta Kasatkina (196.6779) while Singapore's Yi Jia Isabella Lim scored 194.4735 to grab the bronze medal. Philippines' Zoe Lim, also from Bacolod City, ranked 11th among 14 entries with a score 99.0298 points. The free duet event will be held Tuesday night. In water polo, Japan demolished Sri Lanka, 47-3, for its second straight win in the women's division. Skipper Shoka Fukuda had seven goals while Mirae Ohmae and Sakura Sobajima chipped in six goals each for the Japanese squad, which pulled off a 19-15 victory over Thailand last Sunday. Thailand bounced back with a 19-8 win over Singapore, which absorbed its second defeat after bowing to Uzbekistan, 18-19, on opening day. China posted its first win at the expense of Uzbekistan, 19-11, in the other game. Source: Philippines News Agency