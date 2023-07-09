Kai Sotto benched in Magic’s Summer League opener

Orlando Magic did not field Kai Sotto in what could have been his debut NBA Summer League game, which ended in a 78-89 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (Philippine time). Despite being one of only two players listed as center in the lineup, the 7-foot-3 Sotto rode the bench as coach Dylan Murphy thought to go small and started power forward DJ Wilson at five, instead of Sotto and Robert Baker Jr. The 6-foot-11 Baker eventually logged almost 15 minutes of playing time and finished with eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. Wilson struggled with four points -- all on free throws - along with three rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals. The Pistons held the Magic to just 13 points in the third quarter and held them at bay in the fourth. Jalen Duren led Detroit with 17 points, eight rebounds, and one assist, while James Wiseman added 16 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Kevon Harris led Orlando with 21 points, six rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Aside from Sotto, five others did not see action for the Magic - Tyger Campbell, Dexter Dennis, Amauri Hardy, Drake Jeffries, and Au'Diese Toney. The Magic will next face the Indiana Pacers at the same venue on Tuesday morning (PH time).

Source: Philippines News Agency