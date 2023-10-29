JPNIN ACTIVATES UNITY SQUAD TO FACE NORTHEAST MONSOON

GUA MUSANG, The National Unity and National Integration Department (JPNIN) has activated the unity squad to face any possible flooding during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, which is expected to begin next month.

Its director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud said that the squad, comprising members of neighbourhood watch areas (KRT), will help victims affected by flood disasters in their areas.

He said that the squad will also be working with several other agencies to ensure the safety of residents in flood-hit areas.

“When the monsoon season begins every November it is very likely that floods will occur in the east coast. We have the unity squad committee which will assist whenever there is a flood disaster affecting the community.

“The unity squad will work with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, police and other agencies,” he said when met here by reporters.

Che Roslan said the squad will also monitor flood-prone areas in the states, from time to time.

“We, at the headquarters, do not have specific allocations, but we will join forces with all agencies to help. Most important is our energy to help other agencies which have special allocations.

At the same time Che Roslan advises residents in flood-prone areas to be alert at all times.

He said that all parties need to be prepared and cooperate with all security agencies if ordered to evacuate to safer ground.

Recently, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) advised the public to always be vigilant about weather changes, as there is an expected four to six episodes of heavy rainfall starting next month until February 2024, which have the potential to cause floods in risk-prone areas.

MetMalaysia’s National Weather and Geophysics Operation Centre director, Dr Fariza Yunus, said that weather changes will occur due to the MTL season, which begins mid-November and ends in March 2024.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency