JONG FESTIVAL IN PONTIAN ATTRACTS 170 LOCAL, FOREIGN PARTICIPANTS

A total of 170 participants including from Singapore and Indonesia are taking part in the three-day Festival Jong Antarabangsa Pontian (FJAP) 2023, which began here yesterday.

Pontian Jong Club chairman Mohd Tahir Abdul Hamid said 100 of the participants are local sailing boat enthusiasts.

He said the festival, held in the waters off Pontian, in front of Pontian Municipal Council Square, is the second hosted by Malaysia.

"A total of 146 jongs (sailing boats) in various colours and designs are on display. The festival was to be held on Sept 16 in conjunction with Malaysia Day but we moved it forward due to unfavourable weather conditions expected during the period,” he told reporters after launching the festival here today.

He said Malaysia would also be hosting the festival next year and it would be held in September in Tanjung Piai here.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister 1 Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who attended the launch, hoped that FJAP could become a new tourist attraction in the Pontian district,m in addition to the Tanjung Piai National Park.

"FJAP should be made an annual event to attract more visitors to Pontian, he added.

