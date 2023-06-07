JOKOWI ARRIVES FOR TWO-DAY WORKING VISIT TO MALAYSIA

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the official visit of the Malaysian leader to the republic in January.

The special aircraft carrying Joko Widodo or better known as Jokowi and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo as well as a delegation landed at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 3.40 pm.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir was on hand to receive Jokowi at the airport with the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono.

Jokowi later inspected a guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel of the first battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment led by Captain Mohd Nor Zhafran Al-Ahmad.

Jokowi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya tomorrow apart from attending a banquet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Jokowi and Anwar are also expected to witness the exchange of several agreements signed by the respective ministry and agency representatives from both countries.

The Indonesian President last visited Malaysia in 2019 after being elected for the second term in the Presidential Election on April 17.

In 2022, Indonesia was the sixth largest trading partner of Malaysia and the second largest in ASEAN with a total trade of RM130.14 billion (US$29.55 billion), an increase of 36.5 per cent compared to RM95.31 billion (US$22.98 billion) in 2021.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency