JOHOR AIMS TO COMPLETE 5 SICK, 1 ABANDONED PROJECTS WORTH RM682.66 MLN NEXT YEAR

The state government through the Abandoned Project Monitoring Committee aims to complete five sick projects and one abandoned project involving 1,776 units with a property value of RM682.66 million next year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the committee involved the Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ), 16 Local Authorities and all technical agencies.

“Over the period of 2022, 2023 and leading up to 2024, the property value of sick and abandoned projects that have been or will be completed will reach RM1 billion,” he said in a statement today.

For 2022 and 2023, Mohd Jafni said the state government successfully completed six sick projects through intervention methods, involving 1,073 residential units with a property value of RM260.75 million.

He said this included another abandoned project expected to be completed up to the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) and key handover by October.

Yesterday, Mohd Jafni was reported to have said that the PKPJ 1976 Enactment was amended to further strengthen the agency’s role in the management of public housing, affordable housing and Bumiputera property matters in the state.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency