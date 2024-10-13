Japanese baseball legend swings for Quezon town kids

MULANAY, Quezon – Over 60 children showcased their talents before Japanese baseball legend Tsuyoshi Yoda in an exhibition game here on Sunday.

The Japanese was also here in January to train the children and hone their skills.

On Saturday at Kaibao Beach Resort, in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Yoda conducted a free whole-day clinic and even helped the organizers to dig the ground to place the pitcher’s plate.

At the clinic, participated in by more than 60 kids aged seven to 18, Yoda taught stretching, pitching techniques, the correct form of touching the goal plate and proper posture when pitching.

He gave away gloves and balls to the children who participated in the clinic and exhibition game.

During the interview with his friend, Takihiro Kondo, as interpreter, Yoda said he saw the children’s passion, which is the first thing he looks for in a potential baseball protégée.

Skills-wise, he said he could pinpoint a child who has the potential to make it big in baseball through good timing and pitching form.

He ad

vised the young baseball enthusiasts to take care of their body as they pursue the sport.

Yoda, 58, had a 10-year playing career that ended in 2000 due to injuries.

Source: Philippines News Agency