Japan, UNICEF donate digital learning resources to Valenzuela

MANILA: The Japanese government and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Philippines on Friday turned over 50 tablets installed with science and math digital stories and apps to Valenzuela City.

This support aims to give young school learners easier access to science and math subjects by using the early-grade digital learning resources developed together with the Foundation for the Promotion of Science and Mathematics Education and Research (FPSMER).

“The Government of Japan is honored to have a long-standing partnership with the UNICEF that has certainly been instrumental in helping many people overcome challenging situations,” 1st Secretary Chihiro Kanno of the Embassy of Japan said during the turnover ceremony held at the Valenzuela City Auditorium, according to a news release.

Also in attendance were Valenzuela City Councilor Niña Shiela Lopez and officials of UNICEF Philippines, the Department of Education, the University of the Philippines National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education Development, and FPSMER.

The project forms part of Japan’s USD2.5 million support to UNICEF’s cross-sectoral coronavirus disease 2019 response for protecting the most vulnerable children in the Philippines from a child-rights crisis caused by the pandemic

Source: Philippines News Agency