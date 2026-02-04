Japan and Philippines Sign PHP8.2-Billion Loan for MRT-3 Rehabilitation

Manila: The Japanese and Philippine governments have formalized a PHP8.175-billion second supplemental loan agreement aimed at rehabilitating and maintaining the MRT Line 3. This significant financial move is set to restore the MRT-3 to its original 'as-designed' condition, facilitating future capacity expansion and ensuring sustained performance.

According to Philippines News Agency, the comprehensive project will involve the replacement of mainline rails, a general overhaul of 72 CKD-Tatra light rail vehicles, and the procurement of body frames and assemblies. The initiative will also focus on integrating these elements with other MRT-3 projects. Key subsystems, including tracks, signaling, power supply, overhead catenary, communications, maintenance, and station equipment, will undergo restoration, renewal, or upgrades.

The loan agreement was signed at the Department of Foreign Affairs, with Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya officiating the event. Ambassador Endo expressed hopes that this milestone will not only solidify the friendship between Japan and the Philippines but also pave the way for broader cooperation in the future. He reiterated Japan's commitment to being a steadfast partner in the Philippines' development and security.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Baba Takashi and Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez were present as witnesses to the signing ceremony. Lopez indicated that the project is slated for completion in October 2027.

Currently, MRT-3 accommodates an average of 400,000 passengers daily, with projections anticipating more than 140 million riders by 2025. With the planned upgrades, Lopez assured that commuters can anticipate an improved commuting experience.