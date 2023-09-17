JAKIM TO HOLD HAJAT PRAYERS FOR PEOPLE OF MOROCCO, LIBYA

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is organising special prayers (solat hajat) after Maghrib prayer tomorrow at three main mosques, namely National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, here.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said the prayers are for the well-being of the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the flood in Libya as well as reconciliation in Sudan.

Mosques and surau under the supervision of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) are also urged to organise solat hajat on the same date and time, he said.

"The Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) is following closely reports by local and international media agencies on the development following the devastating earthquake in Morocco, the great flood that hit Libya, including the conflict in Sudan.

"On behalf of all staff at the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) I convey our deepest sympathies to all victims and their family members and may Allah ease the search and rescue of victims, especially in Morocco and Libya," he said in a statement today.

Mohd Na'im called on Muslims to stand together to pray for the well-being of everyone in Morocco and Libya and to extend any form of assistance to the victims who are being tested following the natural disasters.

"In addition, we also pray that all peace efforts will succeed in resolving the conflict in Sudan," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency