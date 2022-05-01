﻿ITCZ, easterlies bring cloudy skies, rain showers Sunday

A low pressure area (LPA) formed about 315 kilometers southeast of Davao City embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao, the weather bureau said Sunday.

In its forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will cause cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in regions of Caraga, Davao, and Soccsksargen which may possibly cause flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies, it said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said winds going to the northeast in extreme northern Luzon will be moderate to strong, having moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have slight to moderate coastal waters, and light to moderate winds going to the direction of east to southeast, it added.