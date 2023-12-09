Latest News

Isolated Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected Across the Philippines

Manila - The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has forecasted continued isolated rain showers and thunderstorms across the Philippines due to the influence of easterlies.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA reported on Saturday that while the northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, regions including Batanes and the Babuyan Islands will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Meanwhile, the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau warned that severe thunderstorms may trigger flash floods or landslides in susceptible areas. In terms of wind and sea conditions, Northern Luzon is expected to encounter moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters. The remainder of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Temperature forecasts for key cities include a range of 24°C to 31°C in Metro Manila, 17°C to 24°C in Baguio City, 24°C to 32°C in Laoag City, 25°C to 32°C in Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C in Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C in Puerto Princesa City, and 25°C to 34°C in Metro Davao.

