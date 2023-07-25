ISKANDAR PUTERI ROAD COLLAPSE: ALTERNATIVE ROAD OPENED TO PUBLIC TODAY

The construction of a one-kilometre alternative route following the road collapse incident along Jalan Forest City-Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas near Iskandar Puteri on Sunday, was completed and opened to the public at 11.40 am today.

The Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd management said the construction of the alternative road, involving 200 workers, was carried out under the supervision of the Public Works Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Johor Menteri Besar’s Office and the Iskandar Puteri City Council.

“At the same time, a group of experts from government agencies, the Forest City team and a professional consultancy firm is still conducting investigations to find the cause of the incident. Security aspects in the surrounding localities are also being reviewed,” the management said in a statement today.

On Sunday (July 23), Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Hairulnizam Mohd Noh was reported to have said that a 25-metre stretch of the road collapsed at about 2 pm due to a sinkhole and that no casualties were reported.

Following that, Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the construction of the alternative road, which started on Sunday, would take 48 hours.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency