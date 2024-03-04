Latest News

Iran beats Malaysia in Asian Age Group Championships men’s water polo

CAPAS: Iran stamped its class over Malaysia, 34-3, in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships men's water polo competition at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here on Monday. Ali Abolghasemi scored eight goals while Soheil Pargari, Mohammadamin Sadeghinezhad and Arhsia Abdollahifar contributed four each for the Iranians. Brandon Wong Li Hoong made two goals and Teo Zun Jet added one for Malaysia, which absorbed its second straight loss after bowing to Singapore, 8-23, last Sunday. Meanwhile, Artur Vishyakov scored five goals in Uzbekistan's 17-14 victory over Thailand. In other matches, Japan clobbered Saudi Arabia, 23-5, while Singapore demolished Sri Lanka, 35-3. Uzbekistan, Japan and Singapore now have similar 2-0 records, while Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka sport identical 0-2 slates. Group A consists of Japan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, China and Thailand. In Group are Iran, Singapore, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.