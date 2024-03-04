Iran beats Malaysia in Asian Age Group Championships men’s water polo

CAPAS: Iran stamped its class over Malaysia, 34-3, in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships men's water polo competition at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here on Monday. Ali Abolghasemi scored eight goals while Soheil Pargari, Mohammadamin Sadeghinezhad and Arhsia Abdollahifar contributed four each for the Iranians. Brandon Wong Li Hoong made two goals and Teo Zun Jet added one for Malaysia, which absorbed its second straight loss after bowing to Singapore, 8-23, last Sunday. Meanwhile, Artur Vishyakov scored five goals in Uzbekistan's 17-14 victory over Thailand. In other matches, Japan clobbered Saudi Arabia, 23-5, while Singapore demolished Sri Lanka, 35-3. Uzbekistan, Japan and Singapore now have similar 2-0 records, while Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka sport identical 0-2 slates. Group A consists of Japan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, China and Thailand. In Group are Iran, Singapore, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka. Source: Philippines News Agency