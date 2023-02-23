IPs march against Kaliwa Dam project now in Quezon City

The more than 200 members of the Dumagat-Remontado tribe from General Nakar town in Quezon province have reached the Ateneo University grounds in Quezon City Wednesday, the last leg of their 9-day Alay Lakad Laban sa Kaliwa Dam.

The marchers, who began their walk in Barangay Umiray in General Nakar on Feb. 15, have also sought a dialogue with Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro, about the detrimental effects of the Kaliwa Dam, which can affect Marikina being the 'catch basin' of the Rizal province during heavy rains.

Melissa Alamo, communication head of Stop Kaliwa Dam Network, said the IPs want to get the support of Teodoro while they are pushing for the halt of the construction of the dam, which could seriously affect Marikina.

Alamo, at the same time, called on the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to listen to the concerns they have been raising.

She also lamented these agencies for trying to 'buy them out' and dividing their communities after the MWSS handed out a total of PHP160 million as 'disturbing fees' to some members of their communities during a ceremony on Tuesday (Feb. 21, 2023).

'Kilalanin at wag pakinggan ang mga tiwaling leader ng Dumagat-Remontado na nagbenta sa aming lahi sa halagang 80 milyon kabayaran sa aming sagradong kultura at kalikasan. ("Identify and do not listen to the corrupt leaders of Dumagat-Remontado who sold our tribe for PHP80 million in compensation for our sacred culture and nature),' said Conchita Calzado, a Dumagat-Remontado community leader.

The marchers asserted that their lives, livelihood, and the Sierra Madre are priceless and cannot be bought with millions of pesos.

The Alay-Lakad marchers are expected to reach Malacañang on Thursday to seek an audience with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Source: Philippines News Agency