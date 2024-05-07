KUALA LUMPUR, Muslim World League (MWL) secretary-general Sheikh Dr Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa has described the International Conference of Religious Leaders 2024 in Malaysia as vital in dealing with the clash of cultures and civilisations. He said the conference organised by the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with the MWL was also aimed to foster harmony among believers of different religions as well as confront extremist ideologies. 'Therefore, this global conference has great importance, and we collectively intend to see the tangible impact (of this conference) be achieved,' he said in his speech at the conference today. On the role of MWL, Sheikh Mohammed said the organisation has initiated important steps to promote harmonious relations among believers of different religions, and further build bridges between civilisations. 'Among our initiatives in this context is Building Bridges between the East and the West conference that we organised at the United Nations in New York, with the support of the United Nations Secretariat. Source: BERNAMA News Agency