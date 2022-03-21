Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s inaugural Low-Carbon Hydrogen Conference

Join executives from EDP, ING Wholesale Banking and HydrogenOne Capital as new event looks at the fundamental drivers shaping the future of the hydrogen economy

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Low-carbon hydrogen will play a fundamental role in transforming the energy, transportation and heavy industries sectors to achieve a net-zero economy. However, the pace at which low-carbon hydrogen production will become commercially viable varies greatly depending on technology.

As energy majors, power and natural gas utilities, financiers, technology providers, hydrogen distribution and storage operators and regulators define the path towards low-carbon hydrogen’s commercial scalability, Wood Mackenzie will gather industry leaders at its inaugural Low-Carbon Hydrogen Conference on April 27-28.

The hybrid in-person and virtual conference brings together CEOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and regulators to discuss how to scale up global low-carbon hydrogen production and chart the path for low-carbon hydrogen markets.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from EDP, ING Wholesale Banking and HydrogenOne Capital, the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Conference provides the opportunity to connect with leading power and natural gas utilities, energy regulators and electrolyser and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technology innovators.

Each day will include a breakout session enabling delegates to connect directly with other attendees, Wood Mackenzie analysts and exhibitors.

Key themes on the agenda include:

Where Is Low-Carbon Hydrogen Today and What Can We Expect Over the Next Five Years?

Low-Carbon Hydrogen as a Foundational Piece in Decarbonisation

Towards Gigawatt Scale – Outlining Key Electrolyser Tech Innovations, Enhanced Production Capabilities and the Pace of Technology Cost Declines to Understand Green Hydrogen’s Economics and Scalability Potential

When Does Blue Hydrogen Make Sense and Why? Unpacking the Key Technology, Policy and Demand Drivers for CCS Clusters

Financing the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Economy, One Project at a Time

The Role of Green Hydrogen as a Balancing Mechanism in Power

How Hydrogen Will Impact the Transition Towards Net-Zero Vehicles

The Fastest Route to Net-Zero Hydrogen

The Low-Carbon Hydrogen Conference will hear from leading experts from across the industry including:

André Pina, Associate Director, Hydrogen Strategy, EDP

Benjamin Colegrave, Director, Corporate Finance – Energy, ING Wholesale Banking

Sundus Cordelia Ramli, Chief Commercial Officer, Haldor Topsoe

Richard Hulf, Managing Partner HydrogenOne Capital

Ed Craddock, Director Natural Resources, MUFG

To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s inaugural Low-Carbon Hydrogen Conference, or for further information, please click on this link.

For further speaking and programme enquiries, please contact Wood Mackenzie's Events team: Julie Mayeras julie.mayeras@woodmac.com and +44 330 174 1913 Juan Monge juan.monge@woodmac.com and +44 7929 865456 Media enquiries: Vivien Lebbon Vivien.Lebbon@woodmac.com and +44 330 174 7486