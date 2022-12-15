India Next Destination as VERZUZ by Triller Goes Global

VERZUZ by Triller kicks off #VerzuzDESI: A Celebration of Emerging Artists; First In series debuts December 22 at 9.30 PM IST/ 4.00 PM GMT/ 11.00 AM EST

Delhi, NCR, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global trendsetter Triller, an AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators; today announced the global expansion of their most successful live streaming IP, VERZUZ by Triller– created by legendary Hip-Hop producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. VERZUZ by Triller is a celebratory battle between musical artists, ranging from legends, contemporaries and emerging talent and will now expand its celebration of global music audiences with a special series called #VerzuzDesi. Putting a spin on the iconic VERZUZ format, #VerzuzDesi is partnering with Big Bang Music and highlighting rising hip-hop artists Panther and Gravity. The event will live-stream across multiple social media platforms and audiences both in person and watching online will experience the first of its kind hip-hop music battle from India. The first event in the series is set to launch on 22nd December 2022 in Delhi, India at 9.30 PM IST/ 4.00 PM GMT/ 11.00 AM EST live on Triller Facebook, Instagram and Youtube from Social Saket, DLF Avenue.

“2022 has been a banner year for VERZUZ and expanding the property to India where Triller has seen immense growth is exciting for the company. Making industry inroads to highlight emerging talent and creators is a key pillar for the Triller brand and the VerzuzDesi platform will spotlight India’s rising talent to a global audience,” says Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller.

More about the Artists performing at #VerzuzDesi:

Panther – Coming from a small village of Uttar Pradesh, India, Panther has set his foot in the Indian Music Industry by his lyrical and musically rich performances in MTV Hustle 2.0. He has given Classics like Bus Ek Baar, Loriyaan, Bhasad, Vande Mataram, Kaha Hai Tu, etc during his Hustle performances. Earlier to that, he has released quite a few singles independently and also with labels like Kalamkaar, an EP and a 17 songs mixtape called Jungle and Animals Within. The journey has just begun, he aims to bring a revolution through music and that seems to be going in a very right direction! #buildingpanther

Gravity – Akshay Jagdish Poojary, better known as Gravity, represents the evolution of the Indian hip-hop sound. Having mastered the art of delivering the best acts including ‘Jalaluddin & Maut ka Manzar’ on national television through MTV Hustle 2.0. Gravity has been part of the evolution of hip-hop culture in India through every milestone. Known for delivering conceptual albums & EPs like Prashna Chinha (2018), Putrapaksh (2019), Walls of Jericho & Walls of Jericho (Deluxe) (2021) & 3:16 (2022). Gravity is the co- founder of multiple hip-hop collectives including Bombay Lokal, Lokal Gang & his first crew Death Clutch Music.

VERZUZ was launched in March of 2020. What started as a battle between two friendly rivals has grown into a global phenomenon celebrating some of the greatest artists of our time, highlighting their careers and generating powerful surges in sales and streams. VERZUZ by Triller has taken its celebration of culture beyond music with successful collaborations in sports, comedy, and more. For more information, visit www.verzuztv.com and follow @verzuztv on Instagram.

Tune-in on 22nd of December at 9:30 PM IST/11 AM EST to watch the live-stream of the exclusive event and be part of the #VerzuzDesi conversation:

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform; combat sports brands Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat and BKFC; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE.tv , a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences; Fangage, a platform for creators to engage fans and monetize content and Julius, a platform for brands and agencies to harness creators for social engagement and social commerce.

About Big Bang Music

Big Bang Music is a new age pop culture company, building powerful music stories for artists, platforms, and brands. The label is a joint venture of Sony Music & Collective Artists Network, India’s largest talent management agency. Over the past three years, Big Bang Music has been cracking new codes for artist discovery, pop culture crossovers, and integrating music with Bollywood, gaming, social and more.

