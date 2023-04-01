Index crime rate drops in Q1

The Philippine index crime plunged during the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2022, according to figures released by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) over the weekend. Citing a Philippine National Police (PNP) report, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said 7,865 index crimes were logged from Jan. 1 to March 25 this year, lower than the 9,375 incidents recorded in the same period in 2022. Index crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, and robbery, including car theft. According to the report, the theft of motor vehicles dropped from 82 in the same period last year to 48 this year, while cases of physical injuries went down to 898 from last year's 1,339. The same report showed that rape cases fell by 29.33 percent from last year's 2,254 to the latest record of 1,593 while motorcycle theft decreased by 10.20 percent from 441 incidents over the period last year to the latest 396 occurrences. 'Bumaba din ang kaso ng theft sa 2,647; robbery sa 1,080; murder sa 920; at homicide sa 229 (The number of theft cases decreased to 2,627, robbery incidents dropped to 1,080, murder fell to 920, and homicide records to 229),'' Abalos said in a statement. 'I commend the whole PNP force under the able leadership of PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., for persistently working to fight crimes and their perpetrators in fulfillment of their sworn duty to protect the people and the country. The challenge now is to be steady and consistent against index crimes.' From Jan. 1 to March 24, the PNP arrested 17,418 individuals in its 'intensified pursuit'' of wanted persons while PHP1.36 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized and 14,481 cases were filed against the arrested drug offenders.

Source: Philippines News Agency