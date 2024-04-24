PUTRAJAYA, Several important developments related to Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) including the appointment of its board members and the direction of the agency will be announced tomorrow, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in today's Cabinet meeting emphasised the implementation of the 5G network in the country. 'Among the matters agreed is for (Digital Minister) Gobind Singh Deo to attend an event with DNB in Penang where he will make some announcements regarding the appointment of board members and the direction of DNB,' he told a press conference here today. Fahmi also said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) will sign a memorandum of understanding very soon to expedite the adoption of 5G networks specifically for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and industry. He said the prime minister also emph asised the benefits of 5G not only to the people but to the adoption and implementation of the network for the MSME sector and industry.