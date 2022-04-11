﻿Iloilo City hypes booster shot as protection vs. possible surge

The public should avail of the booster dose as preparation for the possible surge in cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) because primary vaccine is not enough.

“There is no protection for Covid-19 and its variants other than booster shots. I think our booster is just around 34 percent to 36 percent out of the total vaccinees for the primary vaccines,” Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said, referring to vaccine coverage in the city in a press conference on Monday.

He said the city has more vaccines left because of the low turnout of booster shots.

“The national government is even talking of booster for senior citizens and the immunocompromised. That means that they will allow four doses, while others have only two doses. That is why we continue to campaign for booster shots,” Treñas said.

Data from the Regional Vaccine Operations Center (RVOC) showed that as of 6 a.m. of April 11, Iloilo City still has the highest number of administered booster shots with 122,472 of its 269,621 target eligible 18-59 age group and 20,542 of its 55,328 target 60 and above population have availed of booster shots.

For pediatric vaccination, 47,829 of its 52,622 target population under 12 to 17 age group and 5,393 of its 61,872 who are 5 to 11 years old are fully vaccinated.

For the whole of Western Visayas, data from RVOC showed that of the 4,414,629 eligible population for 18-59 age group, 3,515,198 have been fully vaccinated and 519,592 have booster shots.

Among senior citizens, some 554,672 of the 864,891 target population are fully vaccinated and 116,166 have availed of booster shots.

For the pediatric vaccination, 693,290 of the 903,007 under aged 12-17 years old bracket, and 73,825 of the 1,080,597 eligible 5 to 11 age group are fully inoculated.

Source: United News of Bangladesh