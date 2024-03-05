Iloilo City forges sisterhood ties with S. Korea’s Dobong-gu

ILOILO: Iloilo City welcomed Dobong-gu of South Korea as its newest sister city following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the city hall penthouse here on Tuesday. Mayor Jerry Treñas and Dobong-gu Mayor Oh Eon-Seok signed the understanding to pave the way for significant future exchanges between the two cities. 'This agreement opens our doors to exciting possibilities such as cultural exchanges, strengthening our businesses and investments, educational exchange programs, and knowledge and expertise sharing in smart cities and green technologies,' Treñas said in his message. He said Dobong-gu is renowned for its rapid urbanization and development and its rich cultural heritage steeped in notable figures and historical sites that have shaped the narrative of South Korea. Treñas said the two cities also share many values, including the commitment to innovation, sustainability and fostering a collaborative environment. Mayor Oh, in his speech, said they look forward to 'substantial coope ration' in sectors like education, economy, culture and sports. Dobong-gu is one of the 25 districts of Seoul. The discussion on the sister city ties started in the Seoul district during the May 2023 public-private partnership benchmarking conference of the CityNet, an association of urban stakeholders committed to sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region. Serving as witnesses to the ceremony were Iloilo City Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and representatives from the Dobong-gu District Office. Source: Philippines News Agency