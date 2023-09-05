Iloilo City eyes full ops of enhanced route plan before yearend

The city government here targets the full implementation of its enhanced Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) by the last quarter of this year. The city government received Memorandum Circular (MC) 2023- 036 from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) last week, followed by an initial discussion with transport cooperatives operating here on Monday. 'The MC is already there, meaning to say we have the go signal to implement our LPTRP in the city,' said Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) head Jeck Conlu in an interview on Tuesday. During the full implementation, there will be 25 routes to be serviced by modernized jeepneys augmented by traditional units also operated by transport cooperatives in areas where modern units are not enough. Currently, 482 modernized jeepneys are servicing the routes, and these are expected to increase to around 600 units before the end of 2023. The LPTRP allows 1,782 modernized jeepneys to ply the approved routes. In preparation, the PSTMO is meeting with the provincial government to seek their help with the dissemination. It will also ask the city engineer's office in the preparation of loading and unloading signage. 'Once implemented, we have to make sure there is a 24-hour operation in all routes,' he added

Source: Philippines News Agency