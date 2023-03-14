Ilocos Norte to hire 220 tourism ambassadors

The Ilocos Norte government on Tuesday said it will hire 220 "tourism ambassadors" in preparation for the influx of tourists this summer.

Aianree Raquel, head of the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office (INTO), said the ambassadors will serve as tourist aides and storytellers in various museums, churches, and other key destinations in the province.

They will also assist the provincial government in serving as utility personnel, and first aid personnel in at least 42 tourist centers across the province, starting March until the end of the summer season.

Raquel said the tourism employment program is back and applications are now welcome at the INTO inside the provincial Capitol building. Applicants from outside the city may also apply at their respective local tourism offices.

"We are again accepting applicants for our summer tourism program to help us welcome visitors in the province,' said Raquel, adding that applicants should be at least 18 years old and have an interest in tourism work. Required documents are a biodata or resume, a certificate of indigence, and a valid identification card.

For this year, Raquel said applicants who are out-of-school youth or unemployed will be prioritized.

They have also reserved slots for senior citizens or retirees who are interested in storytelling so they can be deployed in museums frequented by tourists. (

Source: Philippines News Agency