IJN RANKED TOP 30 SPECIALIST HOSPITAL IN APAC REGION

Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) has been recognised as a leading specialist hospital in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) by Newsweek’s Best Specialised Hospitals APAC 2023 list, recently.

The heart specialist centre ranks at 30 on the list, placing it ahead of the hundreds of other specialist hospitals in the region, and marking it as a top healthcare provider in the country.

In a statement issued today, IJN corporate communications department said The Best Specialised Hospitals APAC 2023 list is a partnership between American magazine Newsweek and global market research firm Statista R.

“In its first edition, the ranking aims to identify the leading speciality hospitals in six medical fields across nine APAC countries, namely Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

“The rankings are primarily based on a survey of over 8,000 medical professionals, including medical doctors, nurses, and therapists, as well as healthcare administrators from the designated APAC countries,” the statement said.

IJN also said the survey was carried out online from Feb to March 2023, and asked participants to recommend hospitals in their own field of expertise as well as a secondary medical field.

“Several Joint Commission International (JCI) certifications related to specific medical fields were also considered as part of the final scoring analysis,” it added.

IJN chief executive officer Datuk Dr Aizai Azan Abdul Rahim said the centre is delighted by the prestigious accolade, especially at this timely juncture.

“We are implementing our roadmap towards becoming a flagship smart hospital to continue raising the bar for heart healthcare and patient outcomes.

“This expansion plan includes a new multidisciplinary facility with 120 beds and premier facilities, and is expected to be completed in 2026,” he said.

Established in 1992, IJN has earned a global reputation for its innovative heart treatments and at present has 433 beds, eight invasive cardiac laboratories, nine operating rooms including a hybrid operating theatre, 10 dialysis beds, and a dedicated wellness and sleep centre.

Adopting a preventative health approach, IJN also has over 70 consultation clinics in a broad range of specialities beyond cardiology, including clinics catering to diabetics, smoking cessation, respiratory services, and paediatric and congenital heart disease care.

In addition to the highly acclaimed ranking, IJN also recently garnered recognition from various esteemed organisations for its exceptional performance including being named as the Best Digital Health Service Provider of The Year at the 23rd PC.com Awards on June 22 for its pioneering efforts in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care.

Moreover, IJN also shone across diverse categories at GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards 2023 held in Bali, Indonesia in May.

IJN swept up an impressive five accolades, namely Cardiology Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific; Paediatric Cardiology Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific; Diabetes Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific; Emergency Care Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific; and Most Innovative Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific.

Dr Aizai Azan said all the remarkable achievements reflect the collective efforts of IJN’s exceptional team, who consistently strive for excellence and innovation in delivering top-class care to IJN patients.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to continue striving to be even better at what we do, and are heartened by all the support we have received thus far,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency