ICC Rules Duterte to Remain Detained Amid Health Concerns

Manila: Former president Rodrigo R. Duterte will remain detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, as decided by a trial chamber on Friday. According to Philippines News Agency, the ICC Trial Chamber III reached this decision after reviewing a petition from Duterte's defense team requesting his interim release based on his age and health condition. The chamber highlighted that three ICC-appointed medical experts had assessed Duterte's health, concluding that no significant factors justified his interim release. The chamber further emphasized Duterte's refusal to recognize the ICC's jurisdiction, suggesting that this attitude indicates a likelihood of non-compliance with any release orders. In its decision, the chamber expressed concerns about Duterte's access to resources and contacts, including family and supporters in the Philippines, which could potentially assist him in evading justice. The chamber concluded that, despite the defense's arguments concerning Duterte's h ealth, there is a substantial risk that he could abscond or obstruct justice, either independently or through his associates. Additionally, the trial chamber noted that Duterte's physical condition and cognitive abilities do not outweigh the risks associated with his potential release. Duterte's legal team had previously mentioned that the former president suffers from frequent falls due to loss of balance and has memory issues that impair his ability to influence witnesses.