House lauds QC church group for bagging Choir of the World title

The House of Representatives on Wednesday night adopted a resolution congratulating Filipino church choral group Kammercor Manila for bagging the coveted 2023 Choir of the World title at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. Through House Resolution No. 1191, the 312-strong chamber commended the singers for bringing home yet another honor to the Philippines by bagging the title at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod held in Wales, United Kingdom last July 8. Speaker Martin Romualdez, one of the authors of the resolution, said Filipinos are known the world over for their singing prowess and tendency to excel in creative arts. "Kahit hindi na ito nakakagulat, lagi ko pa ring ikinatutuwa na malaman ang ganitong tagumpay ng ating mga kababayan sa larangan ng pagkanta (Even though it comes as no surprise, it always pleases me to learn of this kind of success by our countrymen in the field of singing). Filipino talent speaks for itself through awards like these," he said in a statement on Thursday. According to the resolution, the group won two other prestigious awards during their participation in the United Kingdom - European Tour 2023. These are their Absolute Winner finish in the 69th Certamen Internacional de Habaneras y Polifonia, and their 3rd Prize-Grand Prix in the 60th Seghizzi International Choral Singing Competition. The House members said Kammerchor Manila deserves utmost recognition and commendation for "being a testament to the abundant talent and musical prowess of Filipinos, and a source of immense national pride, uplifting the Filipino spirit, fostering unity through music, and upholding the Filipino legacy on the global stage." "A three-time recipient of the 'Ani ng Dangal Award' in 2016, 2019, and 2022 from the Philippine National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the choir continues to build upon its legacy of success at international choral competitions, and delivers performances that span a diverse range of musical genres, from madrigals to contemporary music, and from sacred to pop music which, coupled with their commitment to excellence in music, friendship, and service to God, has inspired many other choirs and elevated the level of choral music," the resolution read. Kammerchor Manila is a non-profit choral organization. Considered one of the premier church choirs in the country, it was founded in 1992 in Quezon City by award-winning musician and professor Fidel Calalang Jr. The choral is composed of musical director Anthony Go Villanueva, soprano leader Queenie Adon, and sopranos Sheryl Lagundino, Diana Cadahing, Maybelle Baldorado, Caren Mongcopa, Krystl Buesa, Lakasdiwa Paguia, Ericka Patawaran, Patricia Patnugot, Jaymitch Ferolino, and Jamille Logmao; alto leader Mae Robles and altos Diane Tuason, Janine De Belen, Lory Esperancilla, Roxanne San Jose, Eloisa Contreras, and Janine Lomentigar; tenor leader Jerome Silvestre and tenors Arvin Garcia, Feb Elvira, Kevin Yu, Marlo Del Rosario, Renz Marcial, John Paul Guanzon, and Renz Apostol; and bass leader Chian Ilagan and bass members Jasper Suen~a, Darwin Lomentigar, Chris Iban~ez, Junico Herrera, Cris Magana, Joel Nalda, Aerich Balanggao, and Reniel Czar Nobleta. A copy of HR 1191 will be furnished to the members of Kammerchor Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency