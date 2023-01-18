Hotjar Welcomes Three New Executives to Support Next Phase of Global Expansion

The company appoints senior executives with experience from Uber, Zendesk and Stuart as it sets its sights on continued product growth and development.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hotjar, the leading Product Experience Insights platform, welcomes three new seasoned executive hires to its team. Celine Maher, Mattia Santin and Marta Abalos are taking on roles leading revenue, marketing and the people and culture teams, respectively. Their appointments will help fuel Hotjar’s continued growth and momentum to help drive customer empathy with qualitative and quantitative analytics.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Celine Maher, Mattia Santin and Marta Abalos to the Hotjar team,” said Mohannad Ali, CEO of Hotjar. “Their combined expertise and experience in marketing, customer experience, and culture will help us drive forward the global growth we want to accomplish for our products and people as we continue to scale. We are thrilled to have these new leaders on board during this key stage of growth.”

Hotjar’s appointments include:

Celine Maher joins Hotjar as the first Chief Revenue Officer and will lead the growth, expansion and success of Hotjar’s customer base alongside the sales, customer success and support teams. With over 16 years of focusing on go-to-market strategy and delivering excellent end-to-end customer experience, Maher will help Hotjar elevate customer value, bring new and old perspectives into its product maturity and uncover new revenue streams. Prior to joining Hotjar, Maher worked at Zendesk and New Relic where she led strategies focused on product-centric led growth across the EMEA market for commercial and business development.

Mattia Santin is the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Hotjar. He will lead Hotjar’s global marketing strategy and vision. Santin will focus on scaling the demand generation engine, continuing to develop a distinctive brand and building long-lasting relationships with existing customers. He will also work closely with Hotjar’s product and revenue teams on defining Hotjar’s road maps and driving cross-functional projects to grow the business. Previously, Santin served as the CMO for two scale-up businesses, Atida and Leavy, and as Uber’s Head of Media for EMEA. He comes to Hotjar with over 15 years of experience across eCommerce, retail, mobility, travel and healthcare.

Marta Abalos is now Hotjar’s VP of People & Culture overseeing the People and Culture team. Abalos will work to foster a diverse and healthy workforce as Hotjar continues to expand. Her career includes more than 10 years of experience improving people processes and talent development in growing organizations, spending the past seven years at Stuart as their VP of People & Talent. During her time there, she led the team responsible for expanding a company from 40 people in two countries to 800 people in six countries, while ensuring a consistent employee experience with strong company culture and values. Abalos will help Hotjar build the foundations for this next wave of growth ensuring Hotjar has the resources and tools to provide the best employee experience to current and new employees.

Currently, customers in more than 180 countries utilize Hotjar’s capabilities. Most recently, Hotjar announced the acquisition of PingPong, officially renaming it to Hotjar Engage during the tail end of 2022. These executive hires across revenue, marketing and people teams will be instrumental in the business growth and expansion during a time of increased personalization in marketing tools. As customers and the market evolves, Hotjar is gearing up to ensure customers can continue to empathize with their audience online.

About Hotjar

Hotjar enables product teams to have empathy with their end-users and deliver value by making the right product improvements, fast. Its Product Experience Insights software is used on more than 1.1 million websites worldwide and its unique mix of quantitative and qualitative data is driving product decisions in over 180 countries. Hotjar was founded in 2014 and has always been a fully remote/distributed company. Today, Hotjar has over 350 team members across 48 countries within Europe, the Americas and Africa.

