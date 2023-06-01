HOT WEATHER: JOHOR MOSQUES, SURAU TO HOLD SOLAT HAJAT TOMORROW – EXCO

All mosques and surau in Johor will hold 'solat hajat' (prayer of need) tomorrow to seek protection and well-being of the country and people following the prolonged hot weather.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the move was in line with the statement issued by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar who asked mosques or surau nationwide to perform the prayer.

“Following the uncertain weather conditions in the country, the state government will implement it on Friday (tomorrow) and it can also be implemented at other prayer times,” he said at a press conference after a get-together with the state Quran teachers, Qari and Qariah winners at Iskandar Islamic Centre here today.

Yesterday, Mohd Na'im was reported to have asked mosques and surau under the administration of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) to perform solat hajat.

According to the Meteorological Department, Malaysia is expected to experience prolonged hot weather until August following the monsoon transition phase.

Regarding the ‘ibadah korban’ (sacrificial rites) in conjunction with Aidiladha, Mohd Fared said the state government allowed the activities to be held in mosques, surau and abattoirs.

He said the permission was given to mosques and surau which have a dedicated and fully-equipped slaughter room with the permission of the district kadi office and abattoirs under the Department of Veterinary Services.

He added that the state Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) has issued guidelines regarding the implementation of the sacrificial rites, which had been distributed to the district kadi offices, mosques and surau.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency