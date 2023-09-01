HONG KONG A GREAT ESCAPADE FOR THRILL SEEKERS

Thrill seekers can experience the great outdoors in Hong Kong this season, ranging from international-standard races like Cyclothon, which attract cyclists worldwide, to heart-pumping activities that allow adventurers to go at their own pace.

According to a statement, the city hosts a number of international sporting events each year, in which many are open for overseas enrolment, allowing visitors to challenge themselves while taking in spectacular front-row views of Victoria Harbour and beyond.

Among others, the Cyclothon, Hong Kong’s largest international cycling event, returns on Oct 22, with participants speeding through streets and roads with roaring crowds alongside 5,000 other cyclists from around the world.

The world-class race offers grandstand views of Hong Kong’s city skyline and stunning natural landscape over its three-tunnel, three-bridge 30- and 50-kilometre (km) routes, which include roads and thoroughfares opened exclusively for the cyclists.

Meanwhile, on Dec 17, over 20,000 runners are expected to race in the HONG KONG STREETATHON, whereby runners can challenge themselves by taking one of the three distinct routes including a marathon; a cross-harbour half-marathon; and a 10 km run.

Alternatively, enthusiastic runners can hit the streets in Hong Kong on Jan 21, next year for one of the region’s most significant running events, the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, which will once again encompass a marathon, half-marathon and 10 km run.

Other than the exhilarating racing events that can be enjoyed, for adventure-seeking visitors looking for a way to stay active while exploring a different side of the city, Hong Kong also has you covered.

Whether through bustling urban centres or on idyllic outlying islands, there are a number of alternative ways to explore Hong Kong on two wheels for cyclists of all skill levels. One unmissable journey can be found in the New Territories in the form of a 55 km long track that connects Tuen Mun to Sha Tin.

Furthermore, the verdant rolling hills and rugged coastline of the Sai Kung Peninsula have long made it a go-to destination for weekend hikers, but this expansive country park is just as spectacular when explored from the water.

Meanwhile, guarding the east entrance to Victoria Harbour is the small but mighty subtropical island of Tung Lung Chau, one of Hong Kong’s true hidden gems. With its unique coastal scenery and sea cliffs dotting the shoreline, the islet is popular for thrill-seeking rock climbers of all experience levels.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency