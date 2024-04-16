Honest NAIA employees turn over $10-K, valuables lost by passengers

MANILA: A porter at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) turned over USD10,000 (about PHP570,000) which he found at the Terminal 1 arrival extension in Parañaque City over the weekend. In a news release on Tuesday, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said porter Victor Perez turned over the money to the lost and found section. The MIAA Media Affairs said Perez found the bundled 100 pieces of USD100 bills on the pavement while he was retrieving pushcarts. Later in the afternoon, a Korean national claimed the money, which he said fell from his pocket as he was going down the ramp. The MIAA said a security camera footage confirmed the Korean national as the owner. The following day, it was the turn of a Terminal 3 security guard to surrender a lost item. The bag found at Terminal 3's Bay 7 contained a gold necklace, laptop, and smartphone, which the owner already claimed on Tuesday. Both workers will be commended during the MIAA's flag ceremony in May. Source: Philippines News Age ncy