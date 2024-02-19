Himamaylan City develops housing project for gov’t employees

The City of Himamaylan in Negros Occidental has proposed a collaboration with National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) to finance the ongoing development of housing units for government employees in Barangay 3 Poblacion. Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson Jr. said in a statement on Monday that he has met with NHMFC president Renato Tobias to discuss partnership opportunities for the implementation of the Himamaylan Socialized Housing Project. 'I'm looking forward to a positive development for our proposal. This collaboration will definitely help pay back our untiring government employees for ensuring that we deliver quality service to Himamaylanons,' he said. The project, which involves the construction of 500 duplex-type housing units, has been inspected by representatives of the NHMFC on Feb. 8. On the same site will also rise the city government's housing project under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program in partnership with the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Developm ent (DHSUD). Last month, Tongson said the first phase of the project would amount to about PHP5.5 billion, with 3,000 condominium-type housing units to be initially constructed. 'The groundbreaking is expected within the year,' Tongson said. Last October, Tongson signed a memorandum of understanding with DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar to express the city government's intention to implement the 4PH program. Source: Philippines News Agency