﻿Hijab, taqiyah allowed during PhilSys Step 2 process

Muslim Filipinos can proceed to the Step 2 biometrics capturing process of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) without taking off their traditional head coverings.

Hijab (cloth usually wrapped around the head and neck) for females and taqiyah (skull cap) for males.

In a recent social media advisory, the Philippine Statistics Authority, the lead PhilSys implementing agency, clarified that registry offices will not require Muslim registrants to take off their hijab and taqiyah during photo capture.

At the same time, the PSA reminded registrants nationwide that double registration and providing false information are punishable by law.

So far, more than 60 million Filipinos have registered to acquire a Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or the national ID.

The Step 1 online registration is via https://www.philsys.gov.ph while the final phase is the delivery of the PhilID cards by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

A total of 8,176,454 physical cards have been delivered nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency