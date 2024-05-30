High heat index to continue despite onset of rainy season

MANILA: Some areas in the country are likely to continue experiencing high heat indices despite the onset of the rainy season, an official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday. "Even though we officially declared the onset of rainy season, there are still areas that may experience warm weather. For instance, Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, and some parts of Mindanao, have experienced warm weather, especially between 2 to 3 p.m.," PAGASA Deputy Administrator Marcelino Villafuerte II said in the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing over PTV4. PAGASA continues to issue heat index forecasts and bulletins to warn the public against the adverse effects of high index levels, like heat stroke, he added. "We advise the public to take precautions and stay hydrated to prevent the adverse effects of high temperatures," he said. Villafuerte added that the high temperatures cause the formation of convective clouds bringing rain showers, particularly in th e afternoon. Meanwhile, he said there is a 69 percent chance that La Niña would begin around July to September. "We expect above normal rainfall by the year-end up to first quarter of next year," Villafuerte said. With regard to tropical cyclones, he said about 12 to 17 more are expected to enter or develop in the Philippine Area of Responsibility. "During La Niña, tropical cyclones are more likely to make landfall, especially in the eastern and central sections of the country, including Mindanao," Villafuerte said. He added that most tropical cyclones occur in the last quarter. Source: Philippines News agency