HFMD cases reported among kids in Bacolod City

BACOLOD CITY: The City Health Office (CHO) here is monitoring cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) among young children after 28 infections have been recorded since January this year.

Data from the CHO on Thursday showed cases increased by eight based on the report as of Feb. 4, from only 20 on Jan. 28.

The patients consist of 16 boys and 12 girls, all aged below 10, of whom 22 are 1 to 5 years old; five, 6 to 10 years old; and one, less than a year old.

"The CHO continues to monitor cases in the community. The Department of Education likewise monitors clustering of cases in schools and makes necessary measures on the control and prevent further spread," Dr. Grace Tan, head of the Environment Sanitation Division, said in a report.

Cases were monitored in 13 of the 61 barangays here, with the most number reported in Banago and Estefania, four each, followed by Handumanan, Taculing, and Villamonte, three each; Mandalagan, Mansilingan and Singcang-Airport, two each; Barangays 2, 13, Bata, Tangub and Vista Alegre, one each.

In its advisory, the CHO said prevention and control of potential outbreaks include handwashing, especially after touching an infected person or body fluids, and before eating; keeping an infected child or person at home to avoid transmission; avoiding sharing of items; and disinfection by wiping surfaces with the use of bleach.

A common infectious illness caused by the Coxsackie virus and enterovirus, usually in children less than 5 years old, HFMD can also affect adults and is most contagious in the first week.

Its signs and symptoms include sore throat, fever, painful ulcers or blisters in the hands and feet, and sometimes the thighs and buttocks.

HFMD spreads through coming in direct contact with droplets from coughing or sneezing; touching an infected person or direct contact through kissing, hugging, or sharing utensils; direct contact with an infected person's feces; and touching infected objects and surfaces

Source: Philippines News Agency