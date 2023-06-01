Health minister wants changes to lift mandatory isolation

Caretaker Minister of Health Assen Medjidiev will initiate changes to the Health Act to allow for the lift of mandatory isolation of persons with Covid-19, as well as mandatory quarantine of contacts of these persons, announced the press center of the ministry. On May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization lifted the public health emergency of international concern due to Covid-19. Following an analysis of the epidemic situation in Bulgaria, taking into account the low morbidity and low rates of hospitalization and mortality, experts in the Ministry of Health reached a consensus to propose a legislative change that would allow for the repeal of the mandatory isolation and quarantine for Covid-19 currently in effect, the Ministry said.

