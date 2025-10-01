GWI’s Corporate Water Leaders partners with ZDHC to accelerate water stewardship across the textiles and leather industry

OXFORD, England, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corporate Water Leaders (CWL), a Global Water Intelligence initiative, announces a Memorandum of Understanding with the ZDHC Foundation. This strategic partnership aims to provide the textiles and leather industry with aligned, practical tools for advancing water stewardship and maximising impact.

The objectives of the MoU include harmonising guidance, strengthening data and reporting systems, and advancing good water management practices. Together, CWL and ZDHC will accelerate the uptake of effective, consistent approaches to water stewardship that benefit brands, suppliers, and the communities in which they operate.

The CWL Textiles & Leather Task Force comprises eight leading global fashion brands collaborating on transformative water-related initiatives. Their work spans policy engagement, collective action, knowledge dissemination, and the development of practical tools to translate global goals into on-the-ground impact. By convening brands and aligning efforts across the value chain, the task force raises the bar for water stewardship across the entire industry.

“This MoU recognises the leadership and credibility of the CWL Textiles & Leather Task Force, and its alignment with ZDHC,” said Jess Chapman, Head of CWL. “It sends a clear message that collaboration is how the industry will move forward on water.”

“At ZDHC, we see this partnership with CWL as the natural next step,” said Frank Michel, CEO. “Together, we can elevate water protection from individual factories to the ecosystems and societies that depend on it.”

By joining forces, CWL and ZDHC provide practical, collaborative leadership to help companies embed water resilience across their operations

About Corporate Water Leaders

Corporate Water Leaders (CWL), an initiative of Global Water Intelligence, is the leading pre-competitive platform for companies to tackle shared water challenges. By uniting businesses around common goals, CWL turns ambition into coordinated action — driving the change needed to sustain ecosystems and communities, and shaping the future of corporate water stewardship.

About ZDHC

The ZDHC Foundation oversees the Roadmap to Zero Programme. It is a global multi-stakeholder initiative of more than 380 Signatories within the fashion and footwear industry. ZDHC uses collaborative engagement to drive a holistic, industry-focused and practical approach to sustainable chemical management. ZDHC guidelines, platforms and solutions drive large-scale industry-wide implementation that advances the industry as a whole towards sustainability.

