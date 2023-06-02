GPS IN 10 DISTRICTS INVITED TO JOIN MADANI MEDICAL SCHEME

Private general practitioners (GPs) in 10 selected districts are invited to participate in the pilot programme of the MADANI Medical Scheme.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the districts were Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang and Petaling in Selangor; Kuala Lumpur; Kinta (Perak); Timur Laut (Penang); Johor Bahru (Johor); Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and Kuching (Sarawak).

"MOH (Ministry of Health) invites GPs in these locations to register as MADANI Medical Scheme panel clinics starting today," she said in a statement today.

Registration can be made through the ProtectHealth website at www.protecthealth.com.my/skimperubatanmadani or by calling 03-8687 2525.

The MADANI Medical Scheme, which will start on June 15, is a free health service for recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid.

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 2023 Budget last February as one of the government's initiatives to reduce congestion and patient waiting time at its health facilities.

Dr Zaliha said ProtectHealth would organise online briefing and training sessions for registered GPs.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency