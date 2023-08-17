GOV’T TO INTENSIFY DIGITALISATION ACROSS STATES, COMPANIES, COMMUNITIES – FAHMI

The government wants to intensify digitalisation across states, companies and communities as stated in the MADANI Economy framework, in an effort to increase output and minimise wastage of resources, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said from the economic aspect, digitalisation can change the ways companies operate and they can operate efficiently by adopting digital technology as the main thrust.

He said the ‘Ekonomi MADANI: Memperkasa Rakyat’ launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last July 27 was a framework for building a glorious Malaysia and a new generation based on the MADANI values.

"The government is determined to produce local companies that can compete in the international market, as well as to support the expansion of local companies at all levels. Therefore, local companies are urged to drive innovation and competition.

”At the same time, local companies will continue to be helped by the government through efforts to revitalise the capital market in order to drive company transformation,” he said when launching the Semarak Gemilang Malaysia MADANI OHMYDIN! Meriah Bersama in conjunction with the National Month and Mydin’s 66th anniversary celebrations here today.

Also present was Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin.

Fahmi said local companies like MYDIN should make use of the MADANI Economy framework to explore opportunties and participate in all initiatives launched.

He said the MADANI Economy framework could serve as a catalyst for economic growth through its emphasis on digital economy and energy transition.

“The ministry’s efforts to provide internet service until three per cent of populated areas which are totally without internet connectivity, including Orang Asli villages, enable them to use internet through satellite, for example.

“So they can buy products (online) from MYDIN. This is a positive matter which is a core of the MADANI economy,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency