GOVT AIMS TO OPEN FOUR MORE MEDIATION CENTRES THIS YEAR – AARON

KUALA LUMPUR, The government is targeting to open four more Community Mediation Centres (CMC) this year to complement the existing number. National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the centres were proposed to be opened in Putrajaya, Melaka, Perlis and Negeri Sembilan, through the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN). He said that last year, four CMCs were opened in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Johor. 'There are four main objectives of the CMC establishment, which is to offer mediation services to help resolve disputes and conflicts at the community level,' he said in a post on his X account. Another objective of CMC is to provide mediation services on a pro bono basis, provide advisory and counselling services and conduct activities and promotion programmes related to mediation. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

