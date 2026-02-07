Gov’t Agencies Mobilize for Swift Basyang Recovery in Iligan City

Iligan city: National government agencies are working for the speedy recovery of Iligan City after it declared a state of calamity due to the damage caused by tropical cyclone Basyang (international name: Penha) this week.

According to Philippines News Agency, on Saturday, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Mayor Frederick Siao visited evacuation centers and checked on the progress of relief operations. "President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent me here to see to it no one will get hungry and (everybody is) taken care of," Gatchalian told evacuees.

DSWD recorded more than 21,700 evacuees in 33 centers, but affected individuals from the flooding on Feb. 5 reached 24,540. The agency already released PHP8.5 million worth of food and non-food relief packs to more than 5,500 families, with a standby fund of PHP2.2 million.

The Department of Public Works and Highways is also conducting inspection and assessment of key infrastructures affected by the flood, including bridges and dikes. On Friday, the Iligan City Council unanimously approved Resolution No. 26-101 which declared a state of calamity and authorized the utilization of calamity fund for relief assistance and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.