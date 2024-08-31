Gold Futures Close Higher

KUALA LUMPUR, The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed higher on Thursday.

The August 2024 contract rose to US$2,535.60 per troy ounce from Wednesday’s US$2,520.90 per troy ounce, while September 2024 increased to US$2,539.30 from US$2,524.60.

The October 2024, November 2024, December 2024, and February 2025 contracts all settled higher at US$2,541.60 per troy ounce from US$2,526.90 per troy ounce yesterday.

Volume went up to 36 lots from 11 lots yesterday, while open interest grew to 77 contracts from 52 contracts previously.

The price of physical gold stood at US$2,505.25 per troy ounce, according to the London Bullion Market Association’s afternoon fix on Aug 28.

