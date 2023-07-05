Gawad Kalasag seal and special awards winners in C. Luzon bared

The Palayan City Rescue Team from Nueva Ecija province emerged as the top winner of the 2023 Gawad Kalasag (GK) in Central Luzon region, according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC). The RDRRMC recognized the Palayan Rescue Team as the Best Government Emergency Management System and Response Team (GEMs) during a simple ceremony in Barangay Maimpis in the City of San Fernando in Pampanga province on Tuesday. The RDMMC cited the Palayan Rescue Team, schools, and groups for their valuable contribution to the region's disaster risk reduction and management programs and initiatives. Alasasin Elementary School in Mariveles, Bataan was cited as the Best Public Elementary School, Camp Tinio National High School in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija as the Best Public High School, and Tarlac Agricultural University in Camiling, Tarlac as the Best Higher Educational Institution. Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital was declared the Best National Government Hospital, Tarlac Filipino-Chinese Volunteer Fire Brigade was the Best Volunteer Organization, and Bulacan Fallen Heroes was Best Heroic Act- Posthumous Category. Shelby A. Ruiz, officer-in-charge of the Office of Civil Defense 3 and chairperson of the RDRRMC 3, said those regional winners will automatically be nominated for the National Gawad Kalasag Awards. Ruiz said the search for Gawad Kalasag is not only focused on responding to disasters but also on proactively managing risks, recognizing the importance of disaster preparedness, prevention, mitigation, and even rehabilitation in building resilient communities. 'The Gawad Kalasag is also highlighting initiatives that empower communities to be disaster-ready and capable of minimizing the impact of natural and human-induced hazards,' Ruiz said. She expressed hope that the Gawad Kalasag will encourage more local government units, groups, and individuals to excel and remain persistent in building a safe, climate change adaptive and resilient Central Luzon. 'May the winners serve as an inspiration to other disaster risk reduction and management councils in Central Luzon for them to work harder,' she added

Source: Philippines News Agency