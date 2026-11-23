Report examines how governments across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia plan to incorporate Geospatial Agentic AI into their operations

From Data to Decisions: Space42 and Microsoft UAE Release Report on Geospatial Agentic AI’s Potential to Help Governments Better Serve Society From Data to Decisions: Space42 and Microsoft UAE Release Report on Geospatial Agentic AI’s Potential to Help Governments Better Serve Society

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fragmented intelligence is a key barrier to governments turning geospatial AI into better public services. Connecting trusted data across institutions offers an opportunity to make better-informed decisions—from responding to disasters to planning cities and managing infrastructure. That is the central message of Government Geospatial Agentic AI: Readiness, Adoption, and Value Creation Across Emerging Markets, released today by Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and Microsoft UAE.

The report, developed by Geospatial World as research and knowledge partner, examines current progress and advanced plans to incorporate Geospatial Agentic AI into government operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. It draws on a survey of over 1,200 organizations, spanning 59 countries, and readiness assessments of 15 markets.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said: “The value of Geospatial Agentic AI shows up in the field, in the hours saved between a satellite observation and a government decision. Working alongside our government partners, we help build sophisticated geospatial and Earth observation capability; the advantage now goes to those who can connect it into trusted, accountable workflows where intelligence moves from observation to action within hours rather than weeks. This report shows that the institutions ready to lead are those treating connection as the next investment.”

Yvonne Chebib, Health & Public Sector Lead, Microsoft UAE, said: “Geospatial data is one of the most powerful tools governments have to serve their people, whether that means seeing a flood before it reaches a community, directing resources to where they are needed most, or planning cities and infrastructure for generations to come. This research shows the opportunity is not more AI, but connecting the intelligence governments already hold, in ways that are trusted, secure and accountable. At Microsoft, we believe AI should help solve society’s biggest challenges, with human judgment firmly in place where it matters most. We are proud to support governments across the region as they turn that intelligence into better outcomes for people and the planet.”

Key findings

Moving beyond isolated pilots is a central challenge for governments seeking to turn AI into operational value: 63% of respondents say Geospatial Agentic AI remains limited to isolated pilots. As governments move from experimentation to automating operations, the report identifies a lack of trusted and authoritative datasets as a key barrier to executive decision-making. A further 84% of organizations point to low enterprise visibility as a significant capability gap. Together, these findings highlight the importance of trusted data and visibility in supporting government decisions.

Respondents see the greatest workflow opportunity in better-connected intelligence: 99% expect the biggest gains to come from decision intelligence, and 99% from data integration. Human oversight remains central to that ambition. Across respondent clusters, 86% to 100% would opt for mandatory human review for high-risk actions, while 71.5% favor an enterprise-wide transformation program. For governments, the findings point to an approach that connects data and decisions while retaining human authority over high-risk actions.

Readiness varies by region and is concentrated in specific agencies and workflows:

GCC and Middle East: Readiness is the most consistent within this region, with the smallest gap between national and state-level maturity

Readiness is the most consistent within this region, with the smallest gap between national and state-level maturity Southeast Asia: Mature national institutions are prepared for adoption, while the region shows growing provincial capability

Mature national institutions are prepared for adoption, while the region shows growing provincial capability Africa: Strong Earth observation and specialist capability are prevalent, with a steeper drop in readiness at state and local level. 88% of African respondents name limited enterprise visibility as the leading barrier.

The road to Geospatial Agentic AI adoption

For government leaders, the report sets out a practical route from experimentation to adoption: establish trust, prove operational value, connect institutions, and coordinate decisions at scale. This four-step sequence recommends expanding autonomy gradually while retaining human authority, so the integration of agentic AI solutions advances alongside accountability.

The report’s strongest areas for early adoption are closely connected to the places people live, the infrastructure they rely on, and the environments around them: disaster management, environmental monitoring, land and building compliance, infrastructure asset management, urban operations, and transportation. These priorities place the opportunity for Geospatial Agentic AI firmly in the context of government services and societal needs.

Connecting geospatial data to decisions

Addressing the integration and interoperability gaps identified in the report means bringing data, models, and workflows together. GIQ supports entities working towards that goal and anchors Space42’s strategy for an AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform and services. Developed with the UAE Space Agency and available on Microsoft Marketplace, GIQ brings AI into the geospatial workflow by combining optical, SAR, thermal, and LiDAR data in a single environment. Users can train, validate, benchmark, and deploy models, and design their own workflows through a no-code interface.

The report is available to download at https://space42.ai/en/geospatial-world-report/index.html.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, that integrates satellite communications and geospatial intelligence to enlighten the Earth from space. It operates through two business units. Space Services runs a fleet of geostationary satellites, including the Thuraya mobile network, delivering secure connectivity across land, sea, and air in more than 120 countries. Smart Solutions operates a synthetic aperture radar constellation in low Earth orbit, covering 90% of the world’s population, and uses AI to turn that imagery into actionable insight. Space42 serves governments and enterprises across defense and security, energy, environmental conservation, and autonomous mobility. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and International Holding Company (IHC).

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on LinkedIn: Space42

For investor inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Microsoft

Microsoft builds AI-powered platforms and tools to meet its customers’ changing needs, and is committed to making AI broadly available and to doing so responsibly. Its stated mission is to “empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

About Geospatial World

Geospatial World (GW), headquartered in India, works with the vision of making a difference through space infrastructure and geospatial knowledge in the world economy and society, and is on a mission to advance knowledge for sustainability. Through its flagship events, market knowledge and insights, intelligence platforms, executive engagement programmes, Geospatial World connects the world’s leading space and geospatial organisations, policymakers, enterprise users, national mapping agencies, and technology innovators.

Legal Notice and Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements—identified by terms such as “expect,” “will,” or similar—are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the companies disclaim any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0edbc106-f9a0-4036-9bf8-f3f5851b31ff

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001315018