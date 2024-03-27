Free vacation awaits 7 lucky 1st-time visitors to Baguio, Benguet

BAGUIO CITY: Seven bus passengers, who are first-time visitors to Baguio City, will be selected on Thursday to win a three-day vacation here and in Benguet as part of the 2024 Lucky Summer Visitors (LSV) search created by local media practitioners. "We will do the search in Pugo, La Union, flagging down public utility buses bound for Baguio on Thursday morning," Thom Picaña, the president of the Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters Club (BCBC), said on Wednesday. He said in addition to being first-time visitors in Baguio and Benguet, another criterion is the visitors must have social media accounts like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. The LSV was crafted by media veterans to help promote Baguio City, the country's undisputed Summer Capital, as well as its nearby towns as prime tourist destinations, especially during the summer season. "The primary purpose of the search when it was conceptualized more than five decades ago is to help the local tourism industry. We will continue to do that as a commitmen t of the group to Baguio and Benguet," Picaña, the publisher and editor of the local weekly newspaper Amianan Balita Ngayon (ABN)," said. The BCBC is the longest-standing media club in the North, being founded in the mid-1960s. It has partnered with the city government of Baguio, the province of Benguet, the municipality of Pugo, and the Department of Tourism for the annual summer event which kicked off on March 25 and will culminate on March 31 for a grand send-off. Highlights of the LSV tour include a visit to the prime tourist destinations in Baguio and Benguet including courtesy calls to officials of Baguio City, La Trinidad, and Benguet; strawberry picking; and exclusive tours in Polig Farm, Stone Kingdom, and Tam Awan Village for a sketching session with artists. Picaña said the private sector is also pitching in for the project, with Hotel Supreme as the official residence of the LSV. Meanwhile, the BCBC is hosting a 'media camp' this week for journalists, students and information officers highligh ted by lectures, workshops and exchanges. Source: Philippines News Agency