Former PNA editor Rene Alviar writes 30

MANILA: A veteran journalist and a former senior editor of the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Renato M. Alviar died on Nov. 27 at the age of 74 after battling a prolonged illness.

Rene, as called by his colleagues and friends, first served as a senior reporter of PNA from 1976 to 1982.

He went to work for other major publishing companies as business reporter for Manila Evening Post, Bulletin Today (now Manila Bulletin) and Malaya.

He was also a correspondent for the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the Philippine Star and an assistant business editor of Manila Standard Today until his return to PNA as a senior editor from 2008 to 2018.

Alviar was born in Makati City on Jan. 10, 1948.

A devoted family man, Alviar is survived by his children Rene Descartes, Kim Jasper, DC, Renesett and Xerxes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa, and his parents, Rosauro and Julieta Alviar.

Alviar’s son, DC posted on Facebook of his father’s passing.

“I praise our Father in heaven for finally promoting our tatay Rene Alviar there. He would have turned 75 this Jan 2023. Salamat po sa mga nakidalangin nung siya’y lumalaban pa sa stroke at mga positibong mensahe ng mga kapwa niya peryodista. Salamat po, Panginoon, sa lubos na kasiyahang hatid ni tatay para sa akin at sa amin (We would like thank those who prayed for him while he was still fighting for his life and for all the positive messages from his fellow journalists. Thank you, Lord, for the joy that my father brought to me and the whole family),” DC’s post read.

Alviar lies in state at their ancestral home in Barangay Cuyab, San Pedro City, Laguna, across Cuyab Catholic Church.

